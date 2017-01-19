MeetingsNet
Highlights from PCMA Convening Leaders 2017

Jan 19, 2017
Hannah Kinnersley
Comments 0
  • 2_William_Reed.JPG

    Leaders Convene

    William Reed, FASAE, CMP, outgoing Professional Convention Management Association chair, greets attendees at Convening Leaders 2017 in Austin.

    More
  • 4_ShakeyGraves_1000.JPG

    Music with Your Muffins

    Local musician Shakey Graves (in cowboy hat) and his band warmed up the crowd on the opening morning of the annual conference.

    More
  • 3_Mcconaughey_1000.JPG

    Surprise!

    Unannounced guest speaker Matthew McConaughey is justly proud of his hometown. He began and ended his speech by saying, “I’m Matthew McConaughey. I can live anywhere I want. I live in Austin.”

    More
  • 6. sexton_mcconaughey_1000JPG.JPG

    A Fangirl Moment

    PCMA President and CEO Deborah Sexton, FASAE, getting a warm welcome from Austin’s hometown boy, actor Matthew McConaughey.

    More
  • 8_Sexton_1000.JPG

    Madam President

    PCMA President and CEO Deborah Sexton, FASAE, talked about embracing change in 2017, and how Matthew McConaughey is a hard act to follow onstage.

    More
  • 9_rachel_Botsman_1000.JPG

    Learning About Trust

    Rachel Botsman, author and visiting academic at the University of Oxford, spoke on collaboration and the meaning of trust in the digital age. Uber, AirBnB, and Bla Bla Car may use different technologies, but they all take advantage of a shift in the way we trust.

    More
  • 10_PCMA_Presser_1000.JPG

    The PCMA Press Conference

    During the PCMA press conference, Deborah Sexton, FASAE, PCMA president and CEO (left); William Reed, FASAE, CMP, PCMA outgoing chair; and PCMA incoming chair Mary Pat Heftman share news about new international regional advisory boards, the launch of the GivingGood.com community outreach portal, and the release of the 2016 Education Foundation Impact Report.

    More
  • 11_dan_goods_1000.JPG

    It’s Not Rocket Science

    Speaker Dan Goods is a visual strategist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and in his spare time he collaborates on public art projects that combine theater and science. At PCMA’s networking lunch on Tuesday, Goods talked about creating experiences that make people reconnect with the awe and magic they felt as a child. 

    More
  • 12_MarkLowery_lowery_1000JPG.JPG

    Prepare for the Worst

    Former secret service agent Mark Lowery and senior events manager and strategic planning expert Ami Mayfield walked attendees through steps to take to help protect attendees in the session “Are You Prepared for an Active Shooter Situation?”

    More
  • 13_JeremyRifkin_1000JPG.JPG

    Greening the Global Economy

    In his main stage talk, “The Third Revolution—Powering a Greener, More Just Global Economy,” American economist and social theorist Jeremy Rifkin advised conference goers on smart businesses and employment opportunities in the digital economy.

    More
  • 14_Tina_Harley_1000.JPG

    How to Make an Entrance

    Tina Wehmeir, CMP, CAE, and Bill Davidson, great grandson of Harley-Davidson co-founder William A. Davidson, arrive in style on an H-D FLHX Street Glide motorbike. VISIT Milwaukee raffled off the bike in support of the PCMA Education Foundation, ultimately raising more than $40,000.

    More
  • 15_Harley_Winner_1000.JPG

    The Winning Ticket

    Valerie Sumner of VRS Meetings and Events, Inc., Falls Church, Va., finds out she has won the Harley-Davidson.

    More
  • 16_Willie_Nelson_1000.JPG

    Goodbye Austin

    Willie Nelson headlined AustiNite, the closing-night reception held at the ultra-hip Austin American Statesman, a converted warehouse by the river with indoor and outdoor spaces and a view of Austin’s skyline. 

    More

The Professional Convention Management Association’s annual conference, Convening Leaders, took place at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, from January 8–11.  The host city is known as the live music capital of the world and more than 40 local musicians were hired to perform during the conference at events in and around the convention center. More than 42 local venues in the already vibrant downtown area were booked for events connected to the conference, and two local nonprofits were chosen as the recipients of PCMA’s volunteer activity and fundraising efforts. The conference featured performances from locals Willie Nelson and Shakey Graves, and proud Austinite Matthew McConaughey opened the conference with a surprise appearance.

