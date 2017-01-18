As of April 1, 2017, the Association of American Medical Colleges will no longer provide the online repository of continuing education and maintenance of certification directories it developed two years ago in partnership with the American Board of Medical Specialties. The move is part of AAMC’s transition to a new technical platform and update of its suite of online products and services.

ABMS vows it will continue to support the ABMS MOC Directory, powered by MedEdPORTAL, which is a popular tool used by ABMS’s member boards’ diplomates and the continuing professional development community. ABMS also says it will work with AAMC during the transition—stay tuned for more details. Before and after the transition, ABMS says that member boards’ diplomates and CPD providers can be assured that:

• All MOC activities currently indexed in the ABMS MOC Directory will retain their MOC approval status and respective MOC statements.

• All MOC activities will remain in place and are viable for diplomates to access.

• ABMS will continue to invite and accept new MOC activity submissions to insure the MOC Directory remains a valuable resource for the boards’ communities.

For more information regarding the MOC Directory transition, please contact John Nash, operations manager, MedEdPORTAL at jnash@aamc.org or Susie Flynn, ABMS director, academic services, at sflynn@abms.org