In South Carolina’s Lowcountry, 30 minutes northeast of Savannah, Montage Palmetto Bluff resort debuted a new 74-room inn building last fall. Groups can now choose between cottage accommodations or rooms and suites in the guesthouse or the inn, 200 units in total.

The project also added a new 6,696-square-foot ballroom in the new inn as well as a spa, and steakhouse restaurant. Other meeting spaces include the 1,800-square-foot Oak Ballroom with a 12-foot veranda on three sides; the Wine Cellar, where groups of up to 48 can enjoy the ambiance of being surrounded by 4,000 bottles of wine, and two executive boardrooms overlooking the May River.

Visitors to Montage Palmetto Bluff have access to the 18-hole, 7,171-yard Jack Nicklaus Signature course at the May River Golf Club, Wilson Lawn and Racquet Club, and the Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club. The Resort owns a restored pre–World War I yacht, Grace, and a Hinckley Picnic Boat for excursions on the May River.