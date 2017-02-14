10 Top Tips for Creating Peace With Your Events

Feeling disengaged in politics is common in small communities. However, creating a more peaceful world begins at home. Events have the potential to give people a voice to create change in their local communities.

The world is full of people with opposing beliefs and views. However, this doesn't mean conversations have to be confrontational. Understanding why someone has specific values or views can be a great way to think of future solutions or compromises.

Events gather a lot of people together and have the power to create one voice. The Women's March, which took place in January, is a great example of a movement that united millions of people to stand up for women's rights and justice.

Notions of different religions and cultures are often misconstrued by the media and can therefore create prejudices in society. Events are therefore a great opportunity for educational purposes. Learning about a new religion or culture at an event allows people to think in an integral way about the world and create a more inclusive society.

Innovative environments allow people to speak out more freely and openly. In a free and creative environment, sensitive subjects may be illustrated in a lighter way and can be discussed thoroughly.

Diversity enables conversations to take place at your events with a wider perspective. Being able to hear different views and opinions is essential to create awareness and collaborative solutions to combat injustices in the world.

These 10 ideas from U.K.-based not-for-profit Positive Impact can help your organization think about ways your events can be a force for peace and justice. Positive Impact, launched in 2005, provides sustainability education for the events industry. Its founder, Fiona Pelham, is also managing director of Sustainable Events Ltd. and voluntary chair of ISO 20121 a management system for event sustainability inspired by London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2016 she served as international chair for Meeting Professionals International, a global association of over 20,000 members.