The Association for Women in Events has released the names of those who will serve on its 2017 board of directors. Founders and returning board members vetted those who will take the eleven open board positions to complete the roster of those who will guide the vision of the association and shape its growing community. See the full roster here.

“We are thrilled to have a board of this caliber to support AWE’s mission in 2017 and guide us into the future,” says AWE Cofounder and President Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, CSEP. “We are very excited to launch several new and exciting initiatives under the tutelage of these amazing professionals.”

The organization, which opened its doors to members in January 2016, focuses on building a strong community that will inspire women and help them further their careers. Among its offerings are a coaching program, an international membership directory, events, a quarterly education enewsletter, monthly webinars, and volunteer leadership opportunities.

The new board members, who represent fields ranging from media to government to the corporate and association markets, come from the U.S. and countries including Taiwan and New Zealand.