MeetingsNet
Home > Career/Life/Travel > Professional Development > What's Your Biggest Productivity Challenge?

What's Your Biggest Productivity Challenge?

Jan 23, 2017
RSS

Meetings and hospitality professionals are always being asked to do more—and to do it faster,  better, and preferably by yesterday. But sometimes you find that suddenly the day is gone and you didn't get everything on your ever-growing to-do list done.

Productivity and attention expert Neen James has developed ways to beat the clock and up your productivity exponentially. Earn one-half clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional designation while you learn how to manage your time and focus your attention to get the results you need without working yourself to the bone in a free half-hour webinar on Tuesday, January 31, at 2 p.m. ET!

But first Neen wants to hear from you—what are your biggest productivity challenges? Leave a comment below, email Neen at neen@neenjames.com, or connect with her on Twitter at @neenjames. Then join us on the 31st to get practical tips on how to beat your gnarliest productivity challenges.

Related Articles

Please or Register to post comments.

Connect With Us
face2face blog
Forget Resolutions—Let’s Set Some Intentions
by Sue Pelletier
Posted 3 weeks ago
in face2face
view all blogs
MeetingsNet.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×