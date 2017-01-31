Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., has announced plans to debut an 18,000-square-foot, $11 million Central Conference Center in May. The two-story center—former site of the mur.mur nightclub—will feature five meeting rooms, a boardroom, and an office on the lower level. The upper level also will include a 6,500-square-foot clear-span ballroom. The new center, combined with the 70,000-square-foot The Event Center, the 18,000-square-foot The Water Club, will bring Borgata’s total meeting, event, and convention space to more than 106,000 square feet.

The center will offer high-definitation digital projection, TV, and Internet system capabilities paired with its digital distributed sound systems. Borgata Executive Chef Tom Biglan will manage the culinary program for Central Conference Center, with Executive Pastry Chef Thaddeus DuBois overseeing the pastry program. The hotel features 2,000 guest rooms and suites; 161,000 square feet of gaming; 11 retail boutiques; five fine-dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options. It also has a 54,000-square-foot spa, nightclubs, and indoor and outdoor pools. The Water Club at Borgata offers an additional 800 guest rooms and suites.