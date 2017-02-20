In April, The Tennessean Hotel is opening in downtown Knoxville, Tenn., operated by Benchmark as part of its Gemstone collection. The luxury property, which will have 82 guest rooms and 12 luxury residences, is 14 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport. It’s located on the grounds of the 1982 World’s Fair Park and on the edge of the University of Tennessee campus.

While the hotel’s meeting space consists of only a boardroom, the adjacent Park Pavilion has 16,000 square feet of indoor venue space with an option for outdoor space at World’s Fair Park.

The hotel’s guest rooms and suites provide turndown service, robe and slippers, workstation desk, and Illy coffee makers. The Drawing Room, the hotel’s lounge and bar, features farm-to-table fare, as well as views of Sunsphere (World’s Fair Park’s theme structure) and Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Smokey Mountains.