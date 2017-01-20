The Williamsburg Hotel is debuting in the heart of Brooklyn. Located at the corner of Wythe Ave and North 10th St., the eight-story, 150-room Heritage Equity Partners development will open in phases, beginning with its guestrooms and lobby bar. Later this winter, the Harvey restaurant by Chef Adam Leonti will open, followed by a rooftop pool, water tower bar, and the neighborhood’s first grand ballroom. The 3,400-square-foot ballroom, which can accommodate up to 400 (250 seated) for events and galas, will feature parquet floors, 30-foot ceilings, and an expansive balcony.

Guestrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with Manhattan, Brooklyn, and East River views, and include a sitting table that doubles as a tray for room service. The neighborhood’s first hotel-branded tuk tuk is complimentary and available for guests in need of rides around town or drop-off at the nearby subway stops.