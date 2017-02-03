Earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in G: Meeting or Event Design

Not on My Watch: How to Integrate Cybersecurity into Your Meeting Preparations

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

2pm ET / 11am PT

Eliminating cyber threats is impossible, so protecting against them without disrupting your meeting or its participants is a management issue. Find out what realistic steps you can take to secure your registration data and protect your organization’s computer system and, if the worst occurs, how to communicate about a hack to attendees, suppliers, and stakeholders.

Learning outcomes:

• Identify common hazards and vulnerabilities—and how to protect yourself

• Find out what to do if a breach occurs

Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet



Speakers

​MaryAnne P. Bobrow, CAE, CMP, CMM, Bobrow Associates, Inc.

Jonathan Howe, President and a Senior and Founding Partner, Howe & Hutton, Ltd.

