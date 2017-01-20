|
Earn 0.5 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in G: Meeting or Event Design
Session 2: Wi-Fi: How to Make Sure You Have Enough Bandwidth at the Right Price
Thursday, February 16, 2017
2pm ET / 11am PT
Wi-Fi Internet service can be one of the trickiest line items in the meeting planners budget. If you’re not a wireless network wiz kid, how can you determine if a venue has the bandwidth your group needs and whether the pricing is fair? Join MeetingsNet for a free, 30-minute webinar that explores the what you need to know to be confident about your Wi-Fi choices.
During this webinar, you'll:
- How to determine your event's Internet needs
- Questions to ask to gauge whether a venue can provide the Wi-Fi service you need
- A review of the pricing models for Wi-Fi and the right questions to ask
Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet
Speaker
Tim LaFleur, CMP - Director, Mobile Strategy and Global Procurement-Suppliers, Meetings & Incentives Worldwide
Matt Harvey - Vice President, Client Network Services, PSAV