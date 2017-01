State Laws to Keep an Eye On

Watch for movement in controversial state laws in 2017, including:

Gun laws: Whether you welcome firearms at your meetings or not, pay attention to the open-carry and concealed-carry state laws of your meeting destinations and prepare accordingly.

Discriminatory laws: When states pass divisive legislation like North Carolina’s HB2, which prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify, expect boycotts, protests, and attrition/cancellation issues.

Stock epinephrine laws: More than 25 states now allow venues to stock epinephrine auto-injectors for use when someone has a life-threatening allergic reaction. However, these laws don’t require that venues stock the medicine; they just provide a legal framework to allow it. If your destination permits it, ask if your hotel stocks epinephrine.

Source: Tyra Hilliard, PhD, JD, CMP, a speaker, multipreneur, and assistant professor, business and hospitality, College of Coastal Georgia