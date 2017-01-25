The Firesky Resort & Spa in Old Town Scottsdale is no longer. Classic Hotels & Resorts, which acquired the property last year, announced a name change and renovation plans in January. Now called The Scott Resort & Spa, the 204-room resort begins a major renovation in May.

The $15 million, two-phase, two-year project will renovate and upgrade every aspect of the property, including all guest rooms and public spaces, the 14,000 square feet of meeting space, two pools, and the indoor-outdoor lobby bar and restaurant.

The meeting space, which will be included in phase one of the renovation and complete by September 2017, includes he 6,800-square-foot Elements Ballroom and 4,500-square-foot Sky Ballroom, both with natural light.

Classic Hotels & Resorts also owns and operates the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix and four smaller California properties: Laguna Beach House, The Inn at Laguna Beach, La Playa Carmel and Hotel Carmel.