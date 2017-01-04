On Florida’s Gulf Coast, 20 minutes south of Naples, the Marco Island Marriott Beach Resort, Golf Club & Spa officially became the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort on January 1. A property-wide upgrade is now two-thirds complete, with the final phase—a new 94-room adults-only tower—expected to open this fall.

The $320 million brand conversion, with its Balinese-style design, began in May 2015 when the property closed for three months to begin work on expanding the pool decks, refurbishing the lobby, and adding a new porte-cochère and a grand front entrance. Phase two, completed in December 2016, upgraded the existing 726 guest rooms, and added two new restaurants and a beachfront tiki bar.

The new tower will feature a rooftop pool, restaurant, and 12,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center. Meeting space will total 100,000 square feet when the project is complete.

The property also has the Spa by JW and access to two championship golf courses—the Rookery at Marco and Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club.