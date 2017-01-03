5 Ways to Move Your Meetings Ahead in 2017

2. NOT jumping on every bandwagon

Quirky technology is always an attention grabber, but even the most exciting new tools aren't going to deliver results if you don’t first consider what you are trying to do, and how those tools are going to help you to do it.

For example, you’d have to have been living under a rock to miss hearing about Pokémon GO in 2016. The popularity of Pokémon GO inspired some in the industry to immediately try to capitalize on the trend by introducing the location-based game into their events.

To be of any practical use, however, technology must support your wider event aims, not just be a distraction. In 2017, we’d like to see less focus on tech for tech's sake, and more considered integration to help event organisers and attendees meet their objectives.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we don’t see a big future for mobile apps and gamification. Interactive mobile devices can encourage attendees to achieve event-related goals, like focused networking, participating in live Q&A sessions, checking into a certain number of sessions, and engaging with exhibitors. And that’s very exciting!