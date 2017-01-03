5 Ways to Move Your Meetings Ahead in 2017

5 Ways to Move Your Meetings Ahead in 2017Jan 3, 2017
It’s that time of year again—the time we all start to look forward and predict what will become the next big thing in the world of event management. Of course, without a time-machine, none of us knows just what’s around the corner. But, based on a little foresight and years of expertise in this fast-moving industry, we believe you’ll be seeing more of these five things in 2017.
Sarah Hill is an avid blogger and creative content writer at Group Se7en Events, a leading meeting planning and incentive travel agency in London, delivering a global free venue finding service.