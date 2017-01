Working Out on the Road

Almost half of business travelers who work out regularly at home said they don’t exercise as often on the road. Their most-frequent excuse is that they don’t have the time (71 percent), are too tired (47 percent), or are just not able to keep up with their normal fitness routine (29 percent). Seventeen percent blame hotels for not having fitness centers. Millennials are the most dedicated to working out while traveling for business, with 46 percent saying they manage to get some exercise in, compared to 41 percent of Gen-Xers and 38 percent of Baby Boomers.