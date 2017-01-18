CBI and MeetingsNet for the second year conducted an exclusive survey of pharmaceutical meeting managers to explore the current state of meal caps and pharma menu pricing and establish benchmarks.

While the full results of this survey will be revealed at Pharma Forum 2017, to be held March 12–15 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md., here are a few topline results.

Percentage of respondents with established dollar limits for meals given to healthcare providers at out-of-office meetings held in the U.S.

• 100% Pharma company respondents

• 66% Vendor/consultant respondents

Type of HCP events for which pharma companies said they have meal limits:

• 97% Advisory board meetings

• 91% Speaker training

• 91% Investigator meetings

• 70% Educational programs

Average meal caps reported by pharmaceutical meeting managers

• $61 Breakfast

• $70 Lunch

• $125 Dinner

• $39 Breaks

Note: 87 percent of pharma planners said their meal caps include tax and service charges.

Pharma planner respondents whose organizations have tiered meal caps by city

• 39%

Note: Planners whose organizations have tiered meal caps most commonly cite New York City, San Francisco, and Boston as having higher meal cap allowances.

Meal caps for international meetings

• 52% of pharma planners apply the HCP meal limits required by the most-restrictive country represented by their attendees.

• 17% apply the limit of the country in which the meeting is held.

• 13% manage international meal caps on a case-by-case basis.

• 9% apply the host/sponsoring country’s meal limits.

Methodology

In December 2016, MeetingsNet and CBI asked TgaS Advisors, which provides benchmarking and advisory support for pharmaceutical companies, to conduct a survey of pharmaceutical meeting managers and related consultants and vendors. This second annual survey received responses from 41 participants, including 23 respondents from pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and 18 consultants/vendors.