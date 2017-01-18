Top 10 Tips for Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Your Events

The event industry can have huge positive payoffs, from the local economic impact, to inspiring positive behavior change, to creating a space for the face-to-face collaboration that is essential for creating a world that works for everyone. During 2017, help us share the story of the power of events with the world using the hashtag #shareapositiveimpact.

Consider the environmental impact of the goods and supplies you use and try to opt for recycled or recyclable materials.

The carbon costs for event transportation can be huge. Why not offer guests the option of attending your event via videoconference? Alternatively, see if you can encourage your guests to carpool together or use public transport.

Venues have a big role to play in the carbon cost of an event. By choosing venues with strong sustainability policies, it will be easier to put positive practices in place.

The event industry has an internationally recognized ISO standard (ISO20121) and a reporting framework, The Global Reporting Initiative. There is no reason why every event organizer doesn’t use both! It’s a great strategy to future-proof the business, and the resulting positive impact upon the planet could be huge.

Food plays a big role in carbon at events. By choosing to serve seasonal foods, food miles will be reduced. Local and seasonal food is also fresher and usually tastes better!

These 10 practical, easy-to-implement suggestions from U.K.-based not-for-profit Positive Impact can help your organization reduce the carbon footprint of its events and inspire attendees to take the message to their organizations. Positive Impact, launched in 2005, provides sustainability education for the events industry. Its founder, Fiona Pelham, is also managing director of Sustainable Events Ltd. and voluntary chair of ISO 20121 a management system for event sustainability inspired by London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2016 she served as international chair for Meeting Professionals International, a global association of over 20,000 members.