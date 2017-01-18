Top 10 Tips for Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Your Events

MeetingsNet
Jan 18, 2017
These 10 practical, easy-to-implement suggestions from U.K.-based not-for-profit Positive Impact  can help your organization reduce the carbon footprint of its events and inspire attendees to take the message to their organizations. Positive Impact, launched in 2005, provides sustainability education for the events industry. Its founder, Fiona Pelham, is also managing director of Sustainable Events Ltd. and voluntary chair of ISO 20121 a management system for event sustainability inspired by London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2016 she served as international chair for Meeting Professionals International, a global association of over 20,000 members.

