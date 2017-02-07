Fresh Picks: 18 Speakers Who Belong at Your Podium in 2017

MeetingsNet
Feb 7, 2017
Hannah Kinnersley
    Who is apropos for your podium this year?

    THE QUITTER: Khemaridh Hy

    BIO  Khemaridh Hy spent 14 years as a hedge fund analyst before leaving his job as head of BlackRock’s Alternative Advisors unit at the age of 35 to explore the question, “What does it mean to live a whole life?” Hy is the creator of Rad Reads, a blog read and shared from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. He is the first Entrepreneur in Residence for Quartz, a digital news outlet for the new global economy. 

    TOPICS  Looking inward to find your next move; what does it mean to live a whole life

    FEE  $5k+

    WHY NOW?  The changing workforce is responding to Hy’s message on pursuing your passions so much that in December 2016 CNN Money dubbed him “Oprah for Millennials.”

    THE GLOBAL ECONOMIST: Daron Acemoğlu

    BIO  One of the 20 most-cited economists in the world, Turkish-born Acemoğlu is a professor of applied economics at MIT and author of the bestselling Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty

    TOPICS  The new robotic economy; why nations fail

    FEE  Request from agency

    WHY NOW?  A seasoned international speaker, Acemoğlu is taking speaking engagements in the United States for the first time in 2017.

    STYLE CEO: Maureen Chiquet

    BIO  One of the few female leaders in the global fashion industry, Chiquet stepped down as CEO of iconic French fashion house Chanel in January 2016. While most luxury brands have performed poorly recently, in 2015 Chanel reported a 38 percent rise in profits under her watch. 

    TOPICS  Helping your brand navigate change and rediscover purpose

    FEE  Request from agency

    WHY NOW?  Chiquet’s book, Beyond the Label: Women, Leadership, and Success on Our Own Terms, will be released in April 2017.

    THE CRISIS MANAGER (#1): Melissa Agnes

    BIO  President and co-founder of Agnes + Day Inc., Melissa Agnes is a crisis management expert who has advised global organizations from NATO to Dow Chemicals on preventing and mitigating a PR crisis. 

    TOPICS  Preparing for a cyber attack; building a crisis-ready corporate culture

    FEE  $15k to $25k

    WHY NOW?  Agnes can train your staff to protect your brand before an employee’s prank on YouTube prompts a nationwide boycott. 

    THE CRISIS MANAGER (#2): William Espey

    BIO  The marketing genius who built the restaurant chain Chipotle’s unique brand over the last 15 years only to see it destroyed by a food scare and an executive’s drug bust. 

    TOPICS  Maintaining brand integrity; consumer engagement

    FEE  Request from agency

    WHY NOW?  Audiences will appreciate practical information on rebuilding a brand from a professional who just handled one of the biggest branding nightmares in the age of social media.

    THE INSPIRATION: Isaac Lidsky

    BIO  Lidsky was a child actor (Weasel in Saved by the Bell) who lost his sight but went on to graduate from Harvard Law School and clerk for the Supreme Court. Since then he has built and sold a
    successful tech startup and now buys and turns around failing businesses.

    TOPICS  Letting go of fear; motivation and empowerment

    FEE  $15k to $20k

    WHY NOW?  His book, Eyes Wide Open: Overcoming Obstacles and Recognizing Opportunities in a World That Can’t See Clearly, comes out in March 2017.

    THE POLITICAL OPERATIVE (#1): Corey Lewandowski

    BIO  Lewandowski is a veteran political strategist, lobbyist, and TV commentator who ran the most talked about and unconventional campaign in American history. He is a controversial figure, almost as famous for his news-making incidents on the campaign trail as his political expertise. 

    TOPICS  Behind-the-scenes of the 2016 election; what’s next in Washington

    FEE  Request from agency

    WHY NOW?  Find out how this polarizing figure beat the polls. 

    THE POLITICAL OPERATIVE (#2): Ana Navarro

    BIO  Navarro is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for CNN and CNN en Español. She was the national Hispanic campaign chairwoman for John McCain in 2008, and is a political contributor on ABC’s The View.

    TOPICS  Election 2016; politics, diversity, and the Hispanic vote

    FEE  $20k to $35k

    WHY NOW?  As a Republican who took a stand against her own party’s winning candidate, Navarro has a unique perspective on political realities in 2017.

    CELEBRITY AUTHOR: Margot Lee Shetterly

    BIO  The bestselling author of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, Shetterly is also the founder of the Human Computer Project to recover the names and honor the accomplishments of all the female scientists, mathematicians, and engineers who worked on the space program. 

    TOPICS  Diversity and race, women in science

    FEE  Request from speaker

    WHY NOW?  The blockbuster movie of her book, Hidden Figures, is up for three Oscars, including Best Picture, and multiple other awards.

    THE EMPLOYEE EXPERT: Jacob Morgan

    BIO  Author, business futurist, and employee experience expert, Morgan is also the co-founder of the Future of Work Community, a professional network and resource. 

    TOPICS  The freelance economy; robots, AI, and the future of work

    FEE  $30k to $50k

    WHY NOW?  Morgan’s new book, The Employee Experience Advantage: How to Win the War for Talent by Giving Employees the Workspaces They Want, the Tools They Need, and a Culture They Can Celebrate comes out
    in March. 

    THE CYBERCRIME FIGHTER (#1): Theresa Payton

    BIO  Theresa Payton served as the first female chief information officer at the White House, overseeing IT operations for President George W. Bush. Payton is CEO of Fortalice Solutions, a security consulting company, and co-founder of Dark Cubed, a cybersecurity platform. 

    TOPICS  Cybersecurity; cybercrime

    FEE  $10k to $20k

    WHY NOW?  Payton stars in the new CBS reality TV series Hunted as head of intelligence, tracking down contestants who try to disappear for 28 days. The show premiered January 22.

    THE CYBERCRIME FIGHTER (#2): Kevin Mitnick

    BIO  Probably the only hacker people can name, Mitnick was jailed for five years for hacking Pacific Bell. He now owns a security company and works with the government on cybersecurity.

    TOPICS  Securing your digital defenses; how hackers attack

    FEE  $20k to $30k

    WHY NOW?  Mitnick can perform live hacking demonstrations at your event. His new book, The Art of Invisibilty: The World’s Most Famous Hacker Teaches You How to Be Safe in the Age of Big Brother and Big Data, comes out on February 14. 

    THE SPORTS HERO: Simone Biles

    BIO  With a combined total of 19 World Championship and Olympic medals, Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the event. 

    TOPICS  Performing at your peak

    FEE  Request from agency

    WHY NOW?  In addition to her high-profile achievements at the Rio Olympics and new autobiography published in November 2016, Biles has been in the news as the victim of a Russian hack that exposed her use of ADHD medication. Rather than hiding her struggle with the disorder, she became a role model for triumphing in spite of it.

    THE SUCCESS PSYCHOLOGIST: Angela Duckworth

    BIO  Duckworth is a professor of psychology, a co-founder of the nonprofit Character Lab, and a MacArthur “genius” grant winner.

    TOPICS  True grit: the science of success

    FEE  Request from agency

    WHY NOW?  Her 2016 bestselling book Grit: The Power of Passion and
    Perseverance     has raised her profile as well as interest into her research on how, in many fields, persistence may matter more than raw talent.

    THE DATA GUY: Michael Lewis

    BIO  A former financial journalist, Michael Lewis is the bestselling author of Moneyball and The Big Short, both of which were turned into award-winning movies. 

    TOPICS  The value systems that drive economies, politics, and cultural norms

    FEE  Request from speaker

    WHY NOW?  Lewis’s past projects changed how we thought about baseball players and Wall Street insiders, his new book, The Undoing Project (December 2016), will change your assumptions about the decision-making process at work and at home.

    THE INNOVATOR: Mick Ebeling

    BIO  A film/TV producer, technology trailblazer, author, and entrepreneur, Ebeling has been honored by multiple organizations for his philanthropic work. Ebeling is CEO of Not Impossible, an organization that develops creative solutions to address real-world problems, including the Eyewriter, a low-cost, DIY device that enables individuals with paralysis to communicate using their eyes. 

    TOPICS  Making the impossible, possible; the next industrial revolution

    FEE  $40k+

    WHY NOW?  Ebeling’s Project Daniel is 3D printing prosthetics for children injured in war, and its Don’s Voice project resulted in a digital communications interface for ALS patients. Both were awarded SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards in 2015 and 2016. What could your company do with the same kind of innovative thinking?

    THE TWOFER: Ryan Estis and Seth Mattison

    BIO  Ryan Estis is a former chief strategy officer for McCann World Group advertising agency and an expert on leading change and improving sales effectiveness. Seth Mattison is the founder of FutureSight Labs and
    a consultant on talent management and workplace change and innovation. 

    TOPICS  The future of work; selling value in the new economy

    FEE  $50k+ individually, $100k for both

    WHY NOW?  Previously in demand individually, they recently combined forces to create custom presentations and experiences together.

To protect, update, and motivate your organization, the in-demand speakers for 2017 will be those who can shed light on the new administration in Washington, the changing workforce, and growing risks both online and globally. They will enlighten audiences with the latest research, inspire them with artistic and athletic accomplishments, and demonstrate how they made the impossible, possible. Don’t settle for the same old faces. Here are 18 speakers to watch (and listen to) in 2017.

