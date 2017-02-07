Fresh Picks: 18 Speakers Who Belong at Your Podium in 2017

THE QUITTER: Khemaridh Hy

BIO Khemaridh Hy spent 14 years as a hedge fund analyst before leaving his job as head of BlackRock’s Alternative Advisors unit at the age of 35 to explore the question, “What does it mean to live a whole life?” Hy is the creator of Rad Reads, a blog read and shared from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. He is the first Entrepreneur in Residence for Quartz, a digital news outlet for the new global economy.

TOPICS Looking inward to find your next move; what does it mean to live a whole life

FEE $5k+

WHY NOW? The changing workforce is responding to Hy’s message on pursuing your passions so much that in December 2016 CNN Money dubbed him “Oprah for Millennials.”