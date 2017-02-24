First, its Mountain Casita accommodations were completely redesigned in 2015. Last year, it opened its Spa House, designed for use by small groups. And in February 2017, the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa, located at Camelback Mountain near Scottsdale, Ariz., unveiled a $2 million renovation to its Spa Casitas and Spa Suites.

The 12 casitas, which surround the resort’s infinity pool and Sanctuary Spa, now have new upholstered beds and other furniture, lighting, artwork, and soft goods. Its 12 Spa Suites, which feature fireplaces and Paradise Valley views, also were upgraded indoors and out.

The recently opened Spa House is a 3,500-square-foot private home designed for groups of up to 16. The 41 Mountain Casitas and 40 Mountain Suites, and the eight new Camelback Casitas and eight Camelback Suites introduced in 2015, all offer panoramic Arizona desert views.

The resort’s meeting spaces include the 3,204-square-foot Views Ballroom, which can be broken into five smaller breakout rooms. The ballroom also offers a wraparound terrace, and has high-speed Wi-Fi. It also boasts three boardrooms with cutting-edge AV, and eight private Mountainside Estates at Sanctuary that can be used for events, business meetings, and corporate retreats.